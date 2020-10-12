Robert E. “Bob” Duncan, 86, rural Burlington, Kansas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Bob was born May 6, 1934 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Benjamin C. and Violetta M. (McClure) Duncan. He married Torchy Thompson in Emporia, Kansas on December 15, 1957 and was married 63 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Torchy Duncan; brother, Vernon Duncan, Ill.; and four children, Robert E. Duncan Jr., Emporia, William C. Duncan, Mulvane, Deanna Duncan, and Debbie Jo Davis, both of Emporia; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by death by his two brothers, William Duncan, CA and Chester Duncan, KS.
He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad 38 years and served as Lyon County Sheriff for two and a half years. He served in the United States Marine from 1953 to 1961 and later in the Kansas National Guard from 1976 to 1994. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Emporia, Kansas and American Legion Post #389 of Allen, Kansas.
Cremation is planned and due to concerns over current health conditions a private memorial service for family only will be held November 7th. A celebration of life will be held at his farm for family and friends and will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, to the First Christian Church, Emporia, and may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
