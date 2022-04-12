Kenneth D. Koch, Emporia, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home. He was 89.
He was the former owner of Koch, Inc. on Commercial Street.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 10:07 am
