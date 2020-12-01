Mr. Kevin Case, former superintendent of USD 253 (Emporia), has resigned for reasons that have been redacted. Dr. Allison Harder, Executive Director of Special Services for the Flint Hills Special Educational Co-Op (FHSEC), is acting superintendent.
More than wanting to know why Mr. Case is leaving, I want to know how education money is being spent. We moved to Emporia in 1998 when our oldest was in Kindergarten. During grade school three of our children were clinically diagnosed with Dyslexia and above average intelligence. For two of them, I was told there was not enough Special Education money to teach them to read fluently with comprehension at grade level. I pushed for many years to learn how much was not enough; I still don’t know.
Dr. Harder, you have both the access and the ability to let the public know where the money is going.
For USD 253 and/or FHSEC during the 2018-2019 Budget Year:
How much money was spent on legal costs related to alleged failure to provide Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE), regardless of the alleged failure date(s)?
How much money was paid to other parties or individuals related to alleged FAPE failure by either USD 253 and/or FHSEC, even if no admission of liability was made?
In 2018-19 USD 253 total budget, what was the amount in dollars and percentage of the following:
USD 253 property, plant, equipment and cost of physical operations
USD 253 all administrative staff salaries and compensation
USD 253 all instructional staff salaries and compensation
USD 253 all other staff salaries and compensation
FHSEC 2018-2019 Total Budget
Malinda Wells,
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.