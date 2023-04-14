One man was arrested Thursday afternoon after an attempted theft and assault at Riverside Gardens.
According to the Emporia Police Department, the call occurred at 1:30 p.m. at the store at 607 Rural St. The suspect, later identified as Fernando Renteria, 49, assaulted a worker from Riverside Gardens as the worker attempted to stop Renteria.
Officers then located Renteria in the 800 block of W. 6th Ave. Renteria failed to comply with the officer’s orders. A taser was deployed to help subdue Renteria.
Renteria was arrested and during the arrest, Renteria assaulted the officers. Renteria will be booked in the Lyon County Jail for aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, and theft. Other charges may be pending.
