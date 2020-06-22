While most men are not violent in their relationships, SOS, Inc. believes a single aggressor is one too many.
With this in mind, SOS Strong was established to build lasting relationships and improve community awareness. SOS Strong is a team of men from around the community dedicated to helping SOS stop domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. These men represent SOS by helping bring awareness to these important issues and by raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs.
“This year is especially important for us as we’re not able to head out in the community as much with COVID-19, so we’re not seeing quite as many donations” SOS, Inc. Executive Director Connie Cahoone said. “Our grants may be going down a bit, too, from what we hear. Still, we’re going to keep at it because the things SOS does are so valuable and needed in our community. We don’t want to pull back any of our services.”
This year’s edition of SOS Strong began Monday and runs through July 22, featuring 17 local ambassadors. Each SOS Strong Ambassador has taken a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, be a positive up-stander rather than a willing bystander, to not engage in any acts of violence, to stand-up for someone in need and to always use his voice to speak-up for what is right. SOS believes that when men are strong in character and lead by conviction, so are our families, our schools and our streets.
The all-male fundraiser was founded to highlight positive role models and break the stereotype of men being seen as abusers, controllers or runaway fathers. The campaign also highlights the importance of children gaining reassurance and guidance from caring, compassionate men so they can learn and develop positive behaviors during their childhood years. The initiative also demonstrates to the community that abuse is not just a female problem; it is everyone’s problem and together we can prevent future violence.
“SOS Strong does so many good things for the community that I really just wanted to help spread the word, especially around Morris County,” SOS Strong Ambassador Jesse Knight, of Council Grove, said. “I of course want to get to that $1,000 mark, but it’s also just about raising awareness for these issues.”
“I wanted to be a part of this because I know it will do some good for everyone involved,” added fellow ambassador Grant Swanson. “I think it’s the same with all of us. We saw an issue in our community and now we’re all doing our best to help out. If you have a chance to help stop this kind of stuff, why wouldn’t you?”
To donate toward an SOS Strong Ambassador’s goal, click the “donate” button at donate.firstgiving.com/secure/donate/f61ef03e-2023-11e0-a279-4061860da51d/5f4469c9-491c-41b9-9120-240d9b728aff and type in the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the “In Honor Of” field. Supporters may also make a donation by mailing a check made payable to SOS, Inc. at PO Box 1191 in Emporia or delivered in person to 618 Mechanic St. Donors should write the name of their chosen SOS Strong Ambassador in the memo field.
