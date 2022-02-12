Richard Rees Raynolds, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home. He was 87.
He was in the Navy and worked for Business Men’s Assurance Company.
Private family services were held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel which had the arrangements.
