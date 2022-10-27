Dr. Alice Marie Emerson

Dr. Alice Marie

Emerson, age 69, of

Jefferson City, MO, passed

away Tuesday, October

18, 2022 at The Bluffs in

Columbia, MO.

Alice was born on April

13, 1953 in Endicott, New

York, a daughter of Dr.

Marion Preston and Jane

C. (Barber) Emerson.

Alice spent the majority

of her childhood living

in Emporia, Kansas and

was a 1970 graduate of

Roosevelt High School

on the Emporia State

University campus. She received her bachelor’s degree

in anthropology from Emporia State University in 1974.

She furthered her education with a master’s degree in

anthropology (with an emphasis on archeology) from

Wichita State University in Kansas.

Afterwards, Alice moved to Pullman, Washington where

she got her doctorate degree in anthropology (archeology)

from the Washington State University. She received a

prestigious NSF grant for her extensive and significant

research on how prehistoric Native Americans procured

and processed their bison. She even learned to field dress a

bison as they had once done. While she was at Washington

State University, she traveled the country doing contract

field work and research, focusing her time on the Delores

Project in Colorado, and other projects in North Dakota.

When Alice later realized that she couldn’t physically

do the field work anymore, she switched her focus to

psychology because of her interest in helping others.

Therefore, after about 20 years as an archeologist, she went

back to school to study psychology. She would receive her

second doctoral degree in counseling psychology, from

Washington State University. She then began her career as

a university counseling psychologist helping students at

Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington.

Alice continued this profession for about 14 years until

her retirement. She then moved back to central Missouri

in 2022 to be closer to her family.

She had a great love of learning, enjoyed listening to

a variety of topics on National Public Radio, and spent

a great deal of time reading in order to better help her

students. Alice also enjoyed helping her parents with

their genealogy hobby, and had a lifelong interest in bird

watching. She was described by friends and family as “a

very dear, gentle person with a quiet calming presence and

a wonderful sense of humor.” She was “truly an amazing

person who was dearly loved by all.”

Survivors include: her mother, Jane Emerson of Jefferson

City, MO; sister, Anne Hutton (Tom) of Jefferson City,

MO; brother, Bill Emerson (Irene Spahr) of Arvada, CO;

three nieces, Erin Weiss (Andrew), Meghan Chockley,

and Marika Emerson (David Setchel); two cousins, David

Hallock (Molly) and Sarah Adderholt (Bryan).

She was preceded in death by her father, Marion

Emerson; her cousin, Jane Baillargeon (Jim); her uncle,

Bill Emerson (Ruth); and recently, her aunt, Anne Hallock

(Richard).

A private graveside service and interment will be held at

Maplewood Cemetery near Exeter, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested

to the Dr. Marion and Jane Emerson Scholarship Fund

through the Emporia State University Alumni Foundation

to help students within the mathematics program. Please

mail donations to P.O. Box 95, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman

Mortuary.

