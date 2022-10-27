Dr. Alice Marie
Emerson, age 69, of
Jefferson City, MO, passed
away Tuesday, October
18, 2022 at The Bluffs in
Columbia, MO.
Alice was born on April
13, 1953 in Endicott, New
York, a daughter of Dr.
Marion Preston and Jane
C. (Barber) Emerson.
Alice spent the majority
of her childhood living
in Emporia, Kansas and
was a 1970 graduate of
Roosevelt High School
on the Emporia State
University campus. She received her bachelor’s degree
in anthropology from Emporia State University in 1974.
She furthered her education with a master’s degree in
anthropology (with an emphasis on archeology) from
Wichita State University in Kansas.
Afterwards, Alice moved to Pullman, Washington where
she got her doctorate degree in anthropology (archeology)
from the Washington State University. She received a
prestigious NSF grant for her extensive and significant
research on how prehistoric Native Americans procured
and processed their bison. She even learned to field dress a
bison as they had once done. While she was at Washington
State University, she traveled the country doing contract
field work and research, focusing her time on the Delores
Project in Colorado, and other projects in North Dakota.
When Alice later realized that she couldn’t physically
do the field work anymore, she switched her focus to
psychology because of her interest in helping others.
Therefore, after about 20 years as an archeologist, she went
back to school to study psychology. She would receive her
second doctoral degree in counseling psychology, from
Washington State University. She then began her career as
a university counseling psychologist helping students at
Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington.
Alice continued this profession for about 14 years until
her retirement. She then moved back to central Missouri
in 2022 to be closer to her family.
She had a great love of learning, enjoyed listening to
a variety of topics on National Public Radio, and spent
a great deal of time reading in order to better help her
students. Alice also enjoyed helping her parents with
their genealogy hobby, and had a lifelong interest in bird
watching. She was described by friends and family as “a
very dear, gentle person with a quiet calming presence and
a wonderful sense of humor.” She was “truly an amazing
person who was dearly loved by all.”
Survivors include: her mother, Jane Emerson of Jefferson
City, MO; sister, Anne Hutton (Tom) of Jefferson City,
MO; brother, Bill Emerson (Irene Spahr) of Arvada, CO;
three nieces, Erin Weiss (Andrew), Meghan Chockley,
and Marika Emerson (David Setchel); two cousins, David
Hallock (Molly) and Sarah Adderholt (Bryan).
She was preceded in death by her father, Marion
Emerson; her cousin, Jane Baillargeon (Jim); her uncle,
Bill Emerson (Ruth); and recently, her aunt, Anne Hallock
(Richard).
A private graveside service and interment will be held at
Maplewood Cemetery near Exeter, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested
to the Dr. Marion and Jane Emerson Scholarship Fund
through the Emporia State University Alumni Foundation
to help students within the mathematics program. Please
mail donations to P.O. Box 95, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman
Mortuary.
