A second Emporia woman has been reported missing this week — and she’s believed to be with another woman who is also considered to be a missing person.
Amy (Finch) Ford went missing from Emporia on Sept. 8. She is believed to be with Linda Estrada, who also went missing on the same day.
They were last seen at a 7-11 convenience story in the Denver, Colorado area.
Ford, 39, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Estrada, who goes by the nickname “Myce,” is 44 years old, 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds.
She has long black hair and brown eyes, as well as various tattoos, including a tattoo on her right forearm that says “Justine” and her left forearm which reads “Sirious,” a tattoo on her left shoulder that reads “Xavier” and on her right shoulder that says “Clarrissa” and a tattoo on her neck that says “Joe Angel.”
Anyone with information on Estrada’s disappearance is encouraged to call EPD at 620-343-4200 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.
