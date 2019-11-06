There was only one contested race in Chase County during the 2019 Election, but it proved to be a tight one.
A total of 448 total voters turned out to the polls to vote for mostly unopposed or write-in candidates, but those in Strong City did have one race on their hands. With 83 total votes tallied, Lydia Simmons claimed 45 to win a narrow mayoral race against Michael W. Cahoone, who finished the night with 38.
None of the other races required such drama.
Warren Harshman, Brian Filinger and Jennifer Laird were all unopposed in their bids to earn a seat on the USD 284 Chase County Public Schools Board of Education. A fourth seat on the board was also up for grabs, but no candidates filed. A write-in candidate will take that seat, though that person was not announced as of press time.
Donnie Swift and Josh Simmons won unopposed mayoral runs in Matfield Green and Elmdale, respectively.
Mike Hastings and Pat Larkin were victorious in their quest for spots on the Cottonwood Falls City Council.
Josh Fritch, Ruth Green, David Simmons, Matthew Simmons and Theresa Simmons received four votes each to win five spots that were up for grabs on the Elmdale City Council. Paula Haas, Chance O'Brien and Bradley Talkington filed for a position on the Matfield Green City Council. All three won their election as no opposition, along with two write-in candidates. Justin Garr and Donna Hardinger earned the two spots available on the Strong City Council.
Winners will officially take their posts in early January.
