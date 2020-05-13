The Emporia Animal Shelter is celebrating six successful adoptions after resuming its rehoming program last week.
The shelter was closed from March 26 — May 4 as part of the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills Executive Director Caitlin Flood said it was a tough time for the shelter, because while they were able to reunite lost animals with their owners, they were unable to allow any adoptions to take place.
That still didn’t stop people from putting in applications for the many available animals at the shelter.
“We did [receive applications] and the shelter staff made sure to answer any questions,” Flood said. “Last week when the shelter opened up to adoptions by appointment, they had a list that they started working through.”
With six adoptions of dogs and cats already complete, Flood said there are still more applications for the Emporia Animal Shelter to work through.
“We were really happy that were happy to start the adoptions back up,” she said. “We know that there are some larger shelters around us that had the means to do virtual adoptions or were able to do same-day or sight-unseen adoptions. That’s great for those facilities if they have the means to do that, but we just don’t have the ability to do that.”
Flood said the shelter didn’t have the required infrastructure to do virtual adoptions and it is against the shelter’s policy to do same-day or sight-unseen adoptions. Those wishing to adopt must fill out an application that is reviewed by shelter staff for approval. That process can day several days.
“We just felt it was best to postpone adoptions until we were able to do them so both us and the potential adopters were comfortable with the adoption,” she said.
Even with adoptions on hold, Flood said the animals at the shelter were in great hands.
“We still had all of our employees working like normal, so [our animals] were still well-taken care of,” she said. “They were still getting taken on walks and let out on runs and getting played with every day. It was hard.”
With an already limited staff, Flood said she wanted to limit the number of people in the shelter at one time. That meant stopping the shelter’s longstanding volunteer program — for now.
“We didn’t want to put anybody at risk,” she said. While the number of volunteers varied each day, Flood said the shelter has a dedicated group who come out regularly to walk dogs, clean and just generally spend time with the animals. “We can find pretty much anything for anybody who wants to come out to help. They are helping not only the shelter staff, but also the animals who are out there.”
There are still other ways for people to help the shelter.
Flood said foster families are always needed, and she welcomes interested people to give the shelter a call to find out how to start the process. People can also check out the Emporia Animal Shelter’s wish list on the Humane Society of the Flint Hills web site or Amazon.com and purchase any items listed there.
“We are anticipating, like we do every year, seeing a large number of kittens coming in,” she said. “We’ll see the kitten milk replacer, the little bottles and everything that goes with it.”
Monetary donations are also welcome and can be earmarked for certain projects or expenses. And, Flood encourages people to become members of the Humane Society as well, which helps bring in revenue each year.
For more information on how to become a member, to donate or to volunteer visit humanesocietyflinthills.org, or email Flood at director@humanesocietyflinthills.org.
Adoptable pets can be found by visiting www.petfinder.com/member/us/ks/emporia/emporia-kansas-animal-shelter-ks100.
