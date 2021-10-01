Arthur Eugene Shellenberger; Gene to family; Art to friends and co-workers, passed from this earth on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at McCrite Plaza Health Center, Topeka at the age of 80 after an extended illness.
Gene was born December 22, 1940, at the family home in rural Americus, KS to Ralph and Lottie Smith-Shellenberger. He attended Grimsley and Bushong Elementary schools and graduated from Northern Heights High School, Allen, KS in 1958.
He served in the United States Army from 1961 through 1968 and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in October 1968.
He worked for Home Lumber Co. in Emporia; May-Ransom-Sheetz Contractors, Inc. and retired in 2002 from Herrman Excavating, Topeka as a heavy equipment operator. He was a lifetime member of Local 101 Operating Engineers Union. During these years of employment he also farmed the family farm and farms in the area north of Bushong.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Shirley Tindall-Shellenberger of their home; brother, Billy Joe, Lyons, KS; sister, Dody Letellier (Dick) of Junction City; sisters-in-law, Elma Jean Augustine (Kerry), Parrish, Florida and Barbara Tindall, Hoisington, KS; numerous special nieces and nephews along with many great-nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, a brother, Clair, preceded him in death.
Cremation was his request. A private-family inurnment will be held at a later date in the family area of the Agnes City Cemetery north of Bushong.
Condolences for his family and a memorial given in Gene’s memory to the donor’s choice may be sent in care of Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610. To leave a special message for the family
online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
