Joe Biden says he is a moderate and everyone assumes this is a good thing. I recently read an article about this which quoted Antonin Scalia. It was asked what is a moderate? But it must be asked, relative to what? Is smoking in MODERATION a good thing? Scalia commented on looking at the Constitution in a moderate way. Quoting him “What,” he inquired, “is a moderate interpretation of the text? Halfway between what it really means and what you’d like it to mean?” The same question can be asked about individual rights. What, one wonders, is a “moderate” view of the right to free speech or the right to a jury trial or the right to keep and bear arms. Would a “moderate” version of the Second Amendment read: “Shall not be infringed, but ...”?
Joe very much likes to call himself a moderate. The Democratic platform he supports is anything but moderate. The people running the Democratic party are obviously radically progressive, one only needs to look at their stances on abortion, support of law enforcement just to mention a couple examples. He is very far from what the average American would call moderate.
Moderates work across the aisle, correct? Major legislation is one area it is imperative for the parties to work together. When Social Security legislation was passed it was very by-partisan, both party supporting it. This legislation has been popularly supported to this day. When Obama care was passed not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for it. We have had controversy to this very day.
Biden’s principles are very much dependent on where his party leads him and not on the MODERATE principles he says are his very own. He in fact is not the Democratic party as he claims.
Harley Heskett,
Emporia
