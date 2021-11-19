The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association and David Traylor Zoo of Emporia are joining forces next week to combine two popular holiday events.
The annual EPDBA toy drive and the zoo’s Happy Holidaze zoo lighting are set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the zoo.
“We are really excited to be able to be involved with this event and do ours alongside them,” said Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Risley.
The toy drive has floated around to a few different venues over the years including Walmart and, most recently, the local movie theater. Risley said continuing concerns over bringing large groups of people into close quarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the association to look into other options this year.
He credited EPD Records Tech Brittany Jones for reaching out to the Emporia Zoo.
“We had to think about, how can we still be able to help Saint Francis Ministries and T-F-I Family Services and get toys and other things? — but still do it safely,” Risley said. “This open venue of the zoo’s annual Happy Holidaze lighting event was just a a great idea.”
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said the partnership was “right up our alley” and was a good fit from the start.
“Our event has been free for forever and ever and the zoo is free, so why not take this opportunity and give back in one way and collect toys for the police department’s benefit association and Emporia kids that are in need?” Keith said.
EPDBA members will be stationed near the entrance of the zoo and unwrapped gifts can be dropped off with them before entering the zoo for the lighting event.
Risley said he expects the Grinch, Santa Claus and even Buddy the Elf to make an appearance Tuesday.
“We will all be meeting guests coming into the Happy Holidaze event at the zoo,” he said.
Risley said it’s important for EPDBA to do this event each year because the police officers and civilian employees that make up the association also live in the community.
“We dine here, we shop here and we live here,” he said. “We raise our children here; we’re Emporians, also. I grew up here. I went through grade school, high school and college here. This is my hometown and this is a way I can give back to the community I was raised in, and it’s a wonderful community.”
Risley said gifts are needed for all ages from young children up to older teens. Bluetooth headphones and speakers are great options for the older age groups, as well as makeup sets, bath products such as Axe gift sets and perfumes.
All gifts should be in the original packaging.
“Any gifts that people graciously and willingly give to this toy drive should be unwrapped,” he said. “Then St. Francis Ministries and TFI Family Services will meet us after the event and they will be distributed to them.”
Keith said the lighting event will include lots of fun and entertainment. The Emporia High School Chorale will sing carols and the EHS Key Club will set up a craft table for kids to make holiday cards to send to local senior care homes.
“That’s a neat little thing the kids can do,” she said.
There will also be plenty of hot chocolate, games and some special guest animals throughout the evening.
The lighting will take place around 5:55 p.m. This year’s lighting guests are Willie and Courtney Ward and 2-year-old Olivia, who purchased the opportunity during the zoo’s Night in the Wild event in June.
“I know that they’re excited to come down and flip the switch with us,” Keith said.
She thanked the horticulture crew of John Welsh, Lori Edie, Josh Nelson and Siara Chestnut for putting the display together.
“It wouldn’t be possible without them,” Keith said.
Parking is available anywhere along the road at the Zoo Education Center, at the All Veterans Memorial and at Soden’s Grove.
