The Oxford English Dictionary defines “representative” as “A person who represents others as a member of a legislative or deliberative assembly.” What we see in the Kansas Legislature by many of the senators and representatives defies this definition.
Kansans have, thanks to ballot initiatives and State Constitutional questions, had the opportunity to express their voices on issues aas abortion. Yet, whenever these legislators don’t like the choices made by Kansans, they simply create legislation to thwart the expressed will of the people, or use confusing language to get voters to reverse their own initiatives.
Voters express their views in two ways– through the election of people to represent them in the two houses of the State Legislature, and through voter initiatives or constitutional amendments put on the ballot for a direct vote. The goal of both methods is to give voters the government they want.
Yet, despite clear direction from the voters, some members in the Kansas Legislature, mostly Republicans, reject the will of the voters and create legislation that directly defies the voters, as is the case with recent bills introduced concerning women’s reproductive and privacy rights (Senate Bill 65), and the decision to resubmit to the Kansas Supreme Court the question of abortion access.
These same members refuse to recognize the many Kansans whose sexuality or gender identity do not conform to the expectations of the very people sworn to “represent” them. These legislators, who express such concern about what students may read in the library that they have empowered parents to reach in and pull out books (House Bill 2236), show no concern for non-conforming persons by passing “the Women’s Bill of Rights” (SB 180), which would define gender as the biological sex for any laws, essentially taking away rights of transgender individuals.
Another bill that would infringe on the rites of transgender people is HB 2238, which would create the Fairness in Women's Sports Act and require that athletic teams or sports sponsored by a public or private educational entity would be available only to biological males and females.
Kansas voters must not mind that their elected officials ignore their wishes and choose to represent a minority of their constituents. According to ballotpedia.com which tracks election results, 98% of state legislators in Kansas will be re-elected. That means voters see their legislators working against their own interests or desires, yet return them to office.
Perhaps part of the problem is one of privilege that so many Kansans enjoy. Most of us have the privilege of being white (86%, census.gov) heterosexual cisgendered people (96.7%, lgbtmap.org). Having this privilege means we do not have to face the obstacles inherent in being “different” either because of race, sexual preference, or gender identity.
Many of us do not understand how important access to books dealing with being transgender are for some. Nor do we process how many hurdles there are for those who are not white who make the painful decision to get an abortion. That’s because most of what we see, hear, and read conforms to the lives we live.
But for those in the minority, either racially, religiously, or culturally, the hurdles faced go well beyond being treated poorly by someone flexing his or her white privilege. These Kansans must face legislative hurdles put before them by the very people elected to represent them.
“Woke” has become the latest dog whistle for extreme Republican representatives in both houses of the Kansas Legislature. In a word, they are able to decry the idea that people with privilege would respect all their fellow Kansans regardless of the differences in their physical appearance, gender identity, sexual preference, or personal beliefs.
The very idea of passing legislation designed to punish Kansans for being something other than privileged is regressive politics at its worst. Legislation designed to strip people of their reproductive privacy rights, or their right to choose their own sexuality, or gender identity dehumanizes the Kansans targeted.
How many of the people who continue to have hurdles placed before them by the Kansas Legislature are stymied from fulfilling their dreams and their innate abilities–dreams that will improve their lives and the lives of others?
How much do we lose as a culture when we protect guns but not books in schools?
When will the majority of Kansas legislators represent the majority of Kansans and their wellbeing?
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.