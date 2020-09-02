Emporian Christian Schrock has been selling homemade beef jerky at the Emporia Farmers Market for a little more than two years.
Now, Schrock is preparing for a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the creation of his business, Schrockbier Old Smokehouse.
With more than 30 years of experience with cooking, grilling and smoking foods, Schrock’s wife, Kimberly, suggested he start selling his beef jerky.
“I just kind of put it there on Facebook, Lyon County Buy, Sell and Trade. I got a really good response from that. I started small and it just kind of grew,” Schrock said. “I actually had some guidance from the Kansas Department of Agriculture. I got my retail license [in 2018] so I could start selling it.”
Schrock said he started off selling at the Emporia Farmers Market and found instant success.
“Every time we would go to the farmers market I would sell out,” he said.
Before obtaining his wholesale license beginning of 2019, he would rent out the Emporia Senior Center to use its kitchen to make his jerky to sell in retail.
“Then, when I started doing it wholesale for business I actually got a plant in McPherson, Kansas,” Schrock explained. The plant helps him source ingredients, make and package the jerky.
Schrockbier Old Smokehouse uses whole beef muscle meat sourced from Kansas, local honey and dark beer for the jerky. Schrockbier is the only jerky on the market to marinate in dark beer, he said.
The use of dark beer makes Schrockbier Old Smokehouse jerky special.
“I like beer, people like beer. Most jerky calls for water in the recipe, mine does not — it has beer,” Schrock said. “It gives it a little extra flavor and helps tenderize it a little bit more. It turned out really good, when I first started doing it I’m like ‘Wow, this is awesome.’”
Schrock said he started out by experimenting with different types of beers before settling on a McPherson-based brewery.
There are four different flavors to choose from: smoked, jalapeno, cracked pepper and ghost pepper. He said that his personal favorite is cracked pepper. The ghost pepper is a little too hot for Schrock, but a lot of people like it. His jerky only comes in a quarter pound size bag ranging from $10 - $15.
Schrock said he and Kimberly use the proceeds from the business toward missionary work. It’s something they both have wanted to do for a long time. The couple does revival work for churches, communities and the homeless.
“We recently just started [missionary work] and this business helps pay for a lot of what we go and do,” he said. “Most missionaries and stuff like that do their work through donations. Me, I’m going to use my business to help out and also donations. On each bag [of jerky] there is a bible verse.”
At this time, Schrock doesn’t have an actual storefront, and isn’t interested in having a brick-and-mortar store.
Currently, Schrock’s beef jerky can be found at the Allen Meat Market, 323 Main St., Allen; Good’s Cash Saver, 2703 US Hwy. 50; Sutherlands, 1700 Industrial Rd.; Twin Rivers Winery, 627 Commercial St.; Reeble’s Country Mart, 1020 Merchant St.; and Finish Line, 423 W. 6th Ave.
“Maybe in the future I will [have a store], but the ribbon cutting ceremony is just to say that this is officially a new business here in Emporia,” he said.
The ribbon cutting, sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St.
Follow Schrockbier Old Smokehouse on Facebook @schrockbier to stay up-to-date. Business inquiries can be sent to him at schrockbier@yahoo.com.
