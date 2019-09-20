Cordelia Schlesener Seeley, of Reading, Kansas died September 12, 2019. She was 90.
A Celebration Of Life potluck will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 613 First Street in Reading. The family has the arrangements.
Cordelia Schlesener Seeley, of Reading, Kansas died September 12, 2019. She was 90.
A Celebration Of Life potluck will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 613 First Street in Reading. The family has the arrangements.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
KB Thomas said:
KB Thomas said:
Good article.
Justice81 said:
aulani said:
aulani said:
Alphonse Sicard said:
I imagine the two will be fine for now. If the school wants more that's up to them to decide.
SnowGypsy said:
Alphonse Sicard said:
SnowGypsy said:
SnowGypsy said:
Sounds like Chase County schools figured out how to solve the issue, maybe others should pay attention to how it was accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.