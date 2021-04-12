The Emporia Gazette
Four new positives and three recoveries brought Lyon County’s active cases to 28, Monday, after public health officials had recorded zero new cases or recoveries at the end of last week.
The cases bring the county’s overall totals to 4,201 positives since March 2020, including 4,088 recoveries and 85 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The update comes as local health officials and providers continue the push for community vaccinations. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that 34% of the state’s population — or around 995,000 people — had been vaccinated with one dose of vaccine. Another 21.2% — or 616,609 — are considered fully vaccinated.
There are a number of options to get vaccinated in Lyon County.
Newman Regional Health announced Monday that, beginning Wednesday, the hospital will begin offering daily COVID-19 vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday for individuals ages 18 and older.
Eligible residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment several ways. Appointments can be made by calling 620-343-6801 between 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, or through the NRH online patient portal system, My Health Info. Patients that do not have a My Health Info account can easily sign up at https://www.newmanrh.org/my-health-records.
You can also inquire during visits with your primary care provider.
Vaccinations are also available at Lyon County Public Health. Visit publichealth.lyoncounty.org for more information or call 620-208-3741.
Other health care providers, such at Cotton O’Neil Clinics through Stormont Vail are also offering vaccinations. Call your providers for details. Local pharmacies are also offering vaccinations.
To receive a COVID-19 vaccination, patients must not have received another vaccine, such as for the flu or shingles, within the last 2 weeks or received an inpatient or outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days.
