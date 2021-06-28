One local photographer is capturing night skies, city scapes, abandoned buildings and rooftops as a part of his passion for color and texture in these unseen places around the U.S.
At Trox Gallery and Gifts Friday night, photographer Tim O’Connor displayed his artwork “Moments Stolen” in a collection of shots from the last 18 months.
“I strive to capture or even steal moments in time that not everyone sees,” he said. “The goal is to never settle on any one style and to always grow with my art.”
O’Connor was born and raised in Emporia and has lived in Olathe for the past 11 years. He began running printing presses at the Flint Hills Technical College Graphic Arts program as well as an internship at Jostens in Topeka where did full color process printing.
He transitioned from printmaking to a career in information technology, but is still pursuing his ambitions as a photographer. He was inspired by the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts in Kansas City -- eventually taking on a customer.
“It’s a beautiful clam shell agricultural marvel,” he said. “A lot of lines, glass, a lot of metal on glass and really cool views of the city. I’d be in there taking phone snaps, you know, I just thought, 'I’ve got to get a camera.'”
He uses a Sony A7 Mirrorless camera, helping to capture difficult shots of the Milky Way Galaxy in Colorado. He shoots his photographs raw, with no processing in the camera, and edits for his final vision.
“The astro photography is extremely challenging -- there's the moon phase, the cloud coverage and the dark sky factor,” he said. “You have to get out of the city. It's pretty technical but rewarding.”
O’Connor recently traveled to Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Birmingham, Ala., to capture churches, tunnels and rooftops. One such tunnel shot in an undisclosed location in St. Louis is one of his favorites in the exhibit. The neon of the birds juxtaposed with the darkness of the tunnel brings out an intimate depth in the photograph.
“The colors are magical -- the lines and symmetry and the depth,” he said. “It is perfect conditions for me -- I’m a sucker for a long, deep tunnel look. I’ve always liked nights. I started shooting at night -- dark stuff and abandoned stuff, kind of the stuff you don’t see as much.”
One photograph, “A Tale of Bad Goodbyes,” was taken in an abandoned hospital. O’Connor became fascinated with abandoned spaces when he first began his photography career.
“I kind of happened upon an old factory -- a wheel factory -- something about the textures, the colors and the space -- I was kind of hooked,” he said. “Here we are four years later and I’m taking weekend trips to other cities -- hundreds of abandoned buildings, churches, whatever.”
He has trips planned to Chicago and Houston for more rooftops and street views.
“[I’m] kind of riding the wave, hoping for the best,” he said. “I’ve been working with a lot of people in Kansas City and artist collectives. I’d like more portrait work -- more themed concept shoots -- especially abandoned spots, that's what I’m trying to work toward.”
Works by Tim O’Connor are available on his website, stolenmoments.darkroom.tech.
