Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas announced the cancelation of the Resource Bus visit to Emporia scheduled for Wednesday, April 8.
"We are assessing our ability to safely operate the Resource Bus in the midst of COVID-19 and to keep staff, volunteers and clients safe," Camille Pickhinke, parish and community outreach coordinator, said in an email to The Emporia Gazette.
The supplies allocated for Emporia, along with food from a local food drive, will be donated to the food pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church later this month. The pantry will be open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays and 4 - 6 p.m. Sundays beginning April 11 and 12.
"They will keep these hours until things settle with the pandemic," Pickhinke said.
Those needing or qualifying for financial assistance through Catholic Charities are asked to call the bus hotline at 913-433-2039.
"They will be contacted back and scheduled for a remote case management appointment via phone call," Pickhinke said.
For more information about Catholic Charities visit www.catholiccharitiesks.org.
