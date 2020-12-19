Ayn Rand was a Russian immigrant who wrote “Atlas Shrugged.” She was a fervent capitalist and a favorite of President Reagan and others. She had little respect or liking for religion and she despised the socialists/communists for what they did to the human character. Edward Younkins is quoted in the next paragraph about her fascinating book which is titled “Atlas Shrugged” This was written by her in 1957. Do you think that her reference to “looters” and who they are made up of have application today? (see next paragraph) The leftists hate Ayn Rand.
“Edward Younkins describes “Atlas Shrugged” as “an apocalyptic vision of the last stages of conflict between two classes of humanity — the looters and the non-looters. The looters are proponents of high taxation, big labor, government ownership, government spending, government planning, regulation, and redistribution.”
Please keep in mind that economically no government enterprise or its labor may be used to add to a nation’s Gross National Product. Therefore they produce nothing. This is the most basic of Econ 101.
“Atlas Shrugged” is a very sad presentation of what could have been if humanity was free. It is just that simple. Ms. Rand wrote:
“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from the men who produce nothing — When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming self-sacrifice. You may know that your society is doomed.” — Ayn Rand “Atlas Shrugged,” 1957
I respect President Truman. He was an honest man who left the President’s office no richer than when he went in. One of my favorite quotes from “Give’em Hell Harry” was that if a politician got rich after or while in office know that person is a crook.” Can you point to our past Presidents and others who became hundred of millions of dollars richer after leaving office? If not you are not paying attention. Truman was broke when he left the Presidency. President Truman was a brave man to be the first in line to request that his commission as a Captain in WWI be returned to him to join up to fight the Japanese after Pearl Harbor. (He was denied by a general as being too old at the time and that his efforts were better used here at home).
I would not change or paraphrase one word of our Constitution. One cannot grasp it’s rich meaning by doing anything but to read it exactly as it is written. It starts out with what our founding fathers thought to be our most important right. Here is the exact First Amendment. Any child should know what “no” means unless your intent is to close down churches due to Covid. It would appear that the Supreme Court gave the “looters” a setback when they ruled against those who would shut down churches on their say so. Just so you know the Court ruled against closing places of worship because they pointed out that the First Amendment was not suspended due to Covid. (I am not in any way opposed to any amendment that would adapt this if citizens and the States would approve). Here are the exact words of the First Amendment:
First Amendment
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I wonder what Ayn Rand would think about those “know it-all” looters that cannot read this and as a result shut down churches. I wonder how long it will take to add Supreme Court justices to fill the Court with Justices that cannot read? Or who might then overturn their recent 5 to 4 opinion telling some government officials that the Constitution has been suspended due to Covid; or any other reasons at their whim. The Court’s recent opinion was in effect to tell some government officials to leave churches alone. I am certain that the left will see this as an affront to their all knowing attitude, but I for one will not tolerate those who cannot read or who paraphrase our Constitution to meet their all knowing purposes. Did you notice how “looters” who set about to dictate what churches had to do, by their edict, were cowards when they were set back by The Supreme Court? They sure turned tail to cover themselves?
I strongly feel that there are still many citizens who feel that the Constitution should be adhered to. If it needs updating then they should get off their lazy butts to make it better via any amendments. They constantly say that all should trust science. If science is correct we can expect more of these viruses every ten years or so. Amendments have been done before. The “looters” must refrain from telling me that there is not time to start the process if they refuse to get to work. After all it would seem to be likely that a new virus could come again, so get to work on something which we will be agreeable to as a nation of equal citizens or bug off.
