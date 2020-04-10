The last day of classes for students in Emporia Public Schools will be May 19, according to an announcement made by USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case Friday afternoon.
The announcement was made in an email sent out to teachers, staff and parents.
Classes for students in grades K - 11 will end at 11:30 a.m. May 19, while the final day for preschool is May 18.
Case said any Emporia High School seniors who still need to pick up commencement materials should have received an email from Shelly Hammond regarding details for pick up options on April 15. If you have any questions please email shelly.hammond@usd253.net.
Grab and Go lunches will be served on May 19.
"The last day for certified staff will be at the end of the day on Wednesday, May 20th," Case said in the email. "Additional information will be shared when more details are finalized. In most cases, nine-month classified staff members’ last day will be Tuesday, May 19th at 11:30 a.m. Some exceptions may apply, questions should be directed to your immediate supervisor."
The district has been providing daily updates to stakeholders since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of school buildings. Case said the daily communication will be reduced to Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week.
"As always, our goal is to keep all stakeholders updated and informed with information and answers to any questions you may have during these ever-changing times," he said. "Please email community.relations@usd253.net if you have any questions."
