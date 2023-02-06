Robert Holden, 53, passed away on January 07, 2023 surrounded by family and people who loved him. He was born March 3, 1969 in Wichita, Kansas to Larry Holden and Sharon (Dale) Holden.
He was a jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn’t do. From driving trucks for McFarland Truck Lines to fixing heavy machinery for Butler County Landfill, he truly did it all.
He was a loving, devoted father to four children and a wonderful husband to Stacey. He never left anyone behind and he was always a phone call away for anyone in need.
Preceded in death by his aunt, Lyne Thomas; cousin, Lane Thomas; sister-in-law, Connie Cain; paternal grandparents, Lawrence (Mary) Holden; maternal grandparents, Wayne (Anita) Dale.
Survived by his parents, Larry (Sharon) Holden of Emporia, KS; sister, Tammy (Don) Watkins of Disney, OK; brother, David Holden of Topeka, KS; son, Justin (Laura) Howard of Wichita, KS, son, John Arndt of El Dorado, KS; daughter, Meaghan (Josh) Holden of Towanda, KS, daughters, Kaitlynne and Ashlyne Holden of Towanda, KS; and grandson, Dean Johnson and many more.
