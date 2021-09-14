Constance Louise Dallke McCall of Council Grove died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Diversicare Council Grove. She was 93.
Connie was born on September 8, 1928 in Burns, Kansas the daughter of Oliver and Emma Alice Ford Dallke. She married Raymond Otis McCall on November 2, 1946 in Salina, Kansas. He died on January 19, 2011 in Hays, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: son, Ralph (Louise) McCall of Admire; daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Collins of Success, Missouri and Emma Walters of Admire; grandchildren, Dennis Collins, Jr., Marlene Collins Reynolds, Kenny Collins, Vicki Collins Bagwell, Bobby Jamie Brammell, Ashley Eastwood, Bryan Schuster, Robin Davis, Sarah Lake, Russell McCall, and Scott McCall; thirty-eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda Schuster.
Connie was a homemaker.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Admire Cemetery, Admire. Memorial contributions to I Baptist Church in Admire can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
