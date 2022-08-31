The USD 252 Honor Flight program broke a fundraising record last weekend, bringing in an astounding $11,000.
“Normally we are in the $5,000 range,” said Honor Flight coordinator Megan McGuire. “This was a significant increase of revenue for us.”
McGuire said it costs around $42,000 — or $750 per person — for the Honor Flight trip. USD 252’s program takes two trips a year. The golf scramble is the largest fundraiser for the program each year.
“The funds raised by the golf scramble go directly towards funding veterans on our Honor Flight trips,” McGuire said. “We are thankful to all our sponsors and golfers who came out and supported our program.”
McGuire said there were several factors that contributed to the fundraising success. Typically held at the Madison Golf Club, McGuire said this year’s event was move to the Emporia Municipal Golf Course in order to allow more teams to participate. The move allowed for up to 30 four-man teams to compete, rather than the 18-20 in previous years.
“We have played at the Madison Golf Club in the past [and] they have always been very supportive of our program and are great hosts,” she said. “However, we have had a waiting list of teams to get into the tournament so we decided to try it out at Emporia Municipal.”
McGuire thanked golf course manager Marcus Erkel for helping organize and run the event. She said the program was also able to secure more hole sponsors on the 18-hole course. And, the veterans who have gone on the trip before are also “very generous.”
“I send out information about each of our fundraisers and some of the veterans golfed with us, which was extra special, and many sent in money as they want to see other veterans go on the trip,” McGuire said.
Those wishing to help the program in the future are urged to contact McGuire about hole sponsorships and raffle prizes. They can also sign up to golf at the next scramble.
“Our communities are incredibly generous and that is the only reason we are able to continue this program,” McGuire said. “We have a lot of businesses and individuals who reach out to us each year wanting to donate, help, sponsor, etc. We are blessed.”
