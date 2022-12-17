If anyone wants to wreck a university here are the rules that I made up. No resemblance to individuals or current events is intended.
First: Have your state’s Board of Regents waive tenure; the time-honored contract promising no firing without cause.
Second: In great secrecy appoint an unqualified President. Don’t consider well-qualified individuals. Hire someone that doesn’t know how to run a university.
Third: Have the new president fire at least 20% of the tenured and tenure-track professors. Do it in a stealthy way. Don’t consider their careers or their families
Fourth: As an excuse for firing claim realignment and financial problems.
Don’t mention the budget surplus, Don’t tell anyone what the new alignment will be.
Fifth: Gut or eliminate some schools. Put some departments on “ suspension” and leave them hanging. Don’t consider the impact on staff, professors, or students with certain majors or minors.
Sixth: Forget that a university offers a broad-spectrum of educational disciplines. Cutting any department downgrades the university.
Seventh: Don’t consider the financial impact on the town’s people and its reputation of having a quality university.
Eighth: Don’t write a letter to your fired employees specifying they were fired without cause and are excellent professors. Let them try to find a job with this hanging over their heads.
Ninth: Protect who or what is behind this. If they have good intentions don’t pass them on. Maintain secrecy until you have completely demolished the university
Of course, none of the above could happen in a democracy that prizes quality and honesty in its government and universities. Ethical standards forbid it. But in a democracy we have the right to know — we only have to ask our governor, state legislature, or the Board of Regents wherever we live. Ask!
Phyllida Porter
