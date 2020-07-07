Emporia State University leaders say the usual excitement surrounding the beginning of a new school year has been replaced with fear and uncertainty, after US Immigration and Custom Enforcement issued new guidelines stating that international students would be forced to either leave the country or transfer to another college if their schools offered classes entirely online this fall.
The Student and Exchange Visitor Program modifications were issued Monday, a little more than a month before ESU is set to welcome students back for the fall semester on Aug. 17, state that international students must take at least some of their classes in person and new visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online.
Emporia State is working toward a hybrid-model for the fall, combining face-to-face and remote learning for the upcoming semester, but even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.
Mark Daly, dean of international education, said the university is hopeful ESU’s 450 international students would not be affected by the new guidelines, but said the new policy would make not only not only make things exceptionally difficult, it would make foreign students feel unwelcome in the United States.
“In ESU’s case, our aim is to be on campus this fall with face-to-face and blended classes,” Daly said. “So, we’re hopeful then that our students will not get in trouble with those guidelines because they’ll be able to take those face-to-face and those hybrid courses.”
Immigration authorities suspended certain requirements for international students early in the pandemic, allowing international students to stay in the country while completing their courses entirely online. Daly said his office had been cautioning students that came in for enrollment advice not to count on that flexibility to continue longterm.
“We cautioned them that they shouldn’t expect that to stay the same,” Daly said. “We’ve been advising as if that flexibility would not remain, just to be safe.”
Daly said his office has already started receiving messages from concerned students and families, wondering if they will be able to return to Emporia in the fall.
“It does really make them more and more nervous, especially those who went home for the summer,” he said. “They are wondering whether it’s a good idea to come back to the United States.”
The concerns, Daly said, have revolved around would happen if another large resurgence in COVID-19 cases begins through the fall as some health officials has predicted.
“What if we were forced to go online again?” he said. “It’s not something that we are planning on, but they are fearful that they would be stuck and then they would be out of compliance — and that scares them. It’s causing a lot of uncertainty and a lot of fear for our students and their families.”
Daly said that even if the new guidelines do not effect the students’ SEVP status, the emotional trauma is not something that will easily be forgotten.
“We have some who went home who are watching us from across an ocean and this is weighing on them heavily on what to do,” he said.
The university will have supports in place for students who are able to get back to campus. Besides the staff and resources within the Office of International Education, Daly said the on-campus counseling center as well as faculty and staff in various departments are also a great resources for students.
National reactions
According to The Associated Press the American Council on Education, which represents university presidents, said the guidelines are “horrifying” and will result in confusion as schools look for ways to reopen safely.
The council cited concerns over stipulations that students would not be exempt from the rules even if an outbreak forced their schools online during the fall term. It’s unclear what would happen if a student ended up in that scenario but faced travel restrictions from their home country, said Terry Hartle, the council’s senior vice president.
“It’s going to cause enormous confusion and uncertainty,” Hartle said. “ICE is clearly creating an incentive for institutions to reopen, regardless of whether or not the circumstances of the pandemic warrant it.”
Nearly 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, down more than 40% from four years earlier. School administrations partly blame visa processing delay.
Colleges across the U.S. were already expecting sharp decreases in international enrollment this fall, but losing all international students could be disastrous for some. Many depend on tuition revenue from international students, who typically pay higher tuition rates. Last year, universities in the U.S. attracted nearly 1.1 million students from abroad.
Locally, ESU — along with other Kansas Board of Regents schools — are waiting for final enrollment numbers for the fall 2020 semester.
Last year, ESU saw a 1.71% decrease in enrollments over the previous year. The university is facing a $2.2 million shortfall heading into the semester.
Daly encouraged those who opposed ICE’s new guidelines to contact both state and federal legislators about the matter.
“Kansas has been a leader in different aspects of international education for decades, but today the biggest voices come from New York and Chicago and Florida and Texas,” he said. “To whatever extent that our government officials can hear directly from Kansans, to have residents from Emporia saying, ‘We are paying attention and we don’t like what we are seeing or hearing,’ — I think that would resonate differently.”
