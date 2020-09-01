In recent news, it is widely reported that the U.S. mail service is unusually failing, in many ways, since the appointment of the new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, on May 6 of this year. DeJoy reportedly has given more than $1.2 million to the Trump election campaigns and millions more to Republican causes. Among the criticisms of his actions while in office is the slowing of mail deliveries. One facet of this criticism relates to the millions of Americans and veterans experiencing serious delays in receiving their medications. I want to offer a short sketch of this happening to me.
As a veteran of the United States Navy, I selected the Veterans Administration as my drug plan provider. To renew a prescription, I select it on the Topeka VA website; it arrives within three-to-five days. One medication is used to control my glaucoma condition. In July, it took 14 days for my prescription to arrive. I contacted a VA pharmacist. He renewed my August prescription immediately thinking that would speed things up. I present my prescription’s journey below.
On Aug. 10, the VA filled the prescription. On Aug. 13, it arrived at the Postal Service Distribution Center in Kansas City, Kansas. On Aug. 15, it headed for the distribution center in Springfield, Missouri, arriving on Aug. 19. From there, it went to the distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, arriving Aug. 20. This center sent it to the regional distribution center in Kansas City, Kansas arriving on the same day, Aug. 20. Back where it started — seven days prior. On August 23, my prescription departed there, arriving at my home on August 24, fourteen days after being filled in the Topeka VA pharmacy.
Is someone messing with the U.S. Mail service?
George Downing,
Emporia
