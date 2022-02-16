Delores Elizabeth Truelove, 82, of Burlington, Kansas, passed away Monday morning, February 14, 2022.
She graduated from Burlington High School in 1957. On June 14, 1957, she and John Francis Truelove were married at the Methodist Church in Emporia, KS. They made their home in Burlington.
She leaves her husband, John; her children, Scott Truelove (Lena), of Sapulpa, OK, Janet Truelove (Jeff Fleming), of Burlington, Bill Truelove (Kim) of Lake Orion, MI, and Connie Mortimore (Don), of LeRoy, KS; 8 grandchildren, Jan Anderson, Nick Faile, Jonathan Truelove, Lindsey Abendroth, Jordan Fleming, Mackenzi Truelove, Parker Truelove, and Ben Mortimore; 4 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Wagner (Joann), of Topeka, KS; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow in Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, KS.
The family will meet with friends from 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday at Jones Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice, Emporia, KS and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
