The Emporia City Commission will pick up its discussion of whether to increase water tap fees during a joint action/study session on Wednesday morning.
A previous motion to raise water tap fees for a 5/8-inch meter from $126.50 to $1,100 and the fee for a 1-inch meter from $135 to $1,150 failed 2-2 on May 5 after Mayor Rob Gilligan and Commissioner Susan Brinkman voted against the measure.
The increased dollar amount would have adjusted the price so that the city broke even on water taps rather than subsidizing them at a loss.
Gilligan felt that the increase was unnecessary because water taps are a part of city infrastructure and therefore the city should bear the cost.
Meanwhile, Brinkman voted against the motion because she was in favor of increasing the tap fee incrementally, but the previous motion would have raised the fees in one fell swoop with less than two months’ notice.
Commissioner Danny Giefer voted in favor of the motion because he thought that raising the water tap fees would eradicate the cost to the city and hopefully lessen the potential for increased water rates to everyone receiving city water.
Vice Mayor Becky Smith was also in favor of the motion.
Commissioner Jon Geitz -- whose vote would have broken the tie -- was not present for the session.
There will be no vote on the water tap fees Wednesday as it is slated for the study portion of the session.
Other study session agenda items will include discussion of the National Fitness Campaign/Kansas Parks and Recreation Association Grant, proposed stormwater improvements to the Becker Addition, updates to the electric scooter codes discussed last week and an interlocal agreement for the urban growth area.
In the action portion of the session, the commission will consider providing financial support for the Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival and the sale of the old Dynamic Distribution building at 3601 West Sixth Avenue.
The action session is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. with the study session to follow at 10 a.m.
