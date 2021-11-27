My roots are on a small farm in north-central Kansas. But my parents became casualties of the drought that gripped the Midwest from the early-to-mid 1950s (following the devastating flood of 1951). An additional influence was that my parents did not have the opportunities for education that are considered typical (for example, my father had a sixth-grade education in a German-language-based parochial school setting). Despite that, my parents revered public education. Those circumstances and sentiment laid the educational foundation for my one sibling and me, and ultimately the foundation for our careers.
Now as an alumnus of two Kansas Regents universities and trustee of a university foundation, I have a responsibility—an obligation—to know what has and is unfolding in higher education in the State of Kansas. But that responsibility might well include every citizen who has a concern for the overall welfare of the State.
So, what trends and practices have I observed since the late 1960s to the present? They include the following.
When I began my post-secondary education and career in higher education, the State of Kansas provided more than eighty (80) percent of the financial support for its six Regents—public—institutions. Currently the proportion of State support ranges from less than 20% to just over 30% of the total for a given Regents’ university. The balance of funding for each institution is provided by students’ tuition and fees, and federal programs of various kinds. And we know that each institution’s foundation provides some percentage of essential support through contributions of alumni and friends.
Although more than a decade ago, about 2008 is considered the “high” point for recent State funding, although diminished appreciably percentage-wise through time as noted in the previous point. Since then, due to a combination of absolute dollar decreases in State funding and the effects of inflation, the real purchasing power loss to each institution is in the tens of millions (to potentially hundreds of millions since the 1960s) for each institution. Interested citizens can check the specifics for a Regents university in their area.
State governments have engaged in some deceptive practices and rhetoric. For example, in recent years there have been some ostensible salary increases by State government for faculty and staff—presumably provided by funding increases for the institutions. But in reality, a directive—a mandate—was given to institutions to increase salaries and/or fringe benefits, but no increase in funding accompanied the mandate. Institutions had to divert non-salary dollars from various programs and other operating funds to meet the mandate. The State may claim credit for pay increases, but the reality is often different! Other examples of this practice may be cited; a more recent example is the expectation to prepare campuses to provide a safe environment for students, staff, and faculty in the wake of less restrictive concealed-carry legislation without attendant funding to enable the expectation.
The previous circumstances have been exacerbated by COVID-19. Yes, the pandemic impinged on all sectors of society in varying degrees. It affected post-secondary enrollments, and modes of delivery of course work; both had implications for the loss of fiscal resources and/or attendant costs for the new modes of instruction and mitigation strategies. The CARES Act had provisions that were intended to moderate the fiscal consequences of the pandemic. It contained monies and explicit directions for assisting the targeted beneficiaries, both pre-college (elementary and secondary schools) and post-secondary/higher education institutions. Trust was given to states to execute accordingly, and our elected representatives have that stewardship responsibility. Has that trust been executed as expected?
Exacerbating the funding base of publicly supported education (both post-secondary and pre-college), is the fact that tax dollars are now being used to support “private” education. The consequence is that the Regents’ institutions—public institutions--funding base is eroded when tuition “vouchers” can be used like scholarships with mobility and used at “private” (denomination-affiliated and/or independent) post-secondary institutions. At one time this was considered a violation of a “church-and-state” separation and a practice to be avoided.
At one time the state of Kansas was considered to have the third-highest literacy rate of any state based on the education attainment of its citizenry. Access becomes crucial for that to be the case. Further, credible studies document higher education as the principal factor, if not one of a few factors, for driving a robust economy. If so, higher education becomes a great investment for every tax-paying citizen and the vitality of the State as a whole. We must advocate for that potential to continue to exist by preserving the sanctity and support of public higher education.
