Curtis Lloyd Doile formerly of Shawnee, Kansas died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. He was 64.
Curtis was born on January 29, 1956 in Emporia, Kansas the son of A. Lloyd and Iola G. Patterson Doile.
Surviving family members include: sister, Connie J. Phillips and husband Chris of Emporia; niece, Rebecca Wood and husband Jeff of Topeka.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Curtis graduated from Emporia High School and then from Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida. He worked for Baron BMW of Kansas City as a parts advisor. Curtis loved his Harley’s and riding them with his close friends. He also made beautiful woodworking projects and always was fixing his neighbors mowers or anything mechanical for them.
Cremation is planned and a visitation will be at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
