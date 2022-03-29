Joyce Ann Griffith Brandt, 87, of Lake Kahola, Council Grove, KS, passed away on March 25, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Burlington, KS. She was born in Bentonville, AR, September 28, 1934, to Fern Edna Yates and Charles Edwin Griffith.
Joyce attended Burlington High School and graduated early with the class of 1951. She also graduated from Emporia State University in 1955 with bachelor’s degrees in business and music. She belonged to Alpha Sigma Alpha, Pi Omega Pi, and Alpha Sigma Iota sororities. She enjoyed piano, camping, waterskiing, cycling, gardening, capturing photos of Lake Kahola’s sunsets, and creating many art and craft projects. Joyce worked as a key punch operator at the Emporia Gazette and later was the office manager of the student health center at Emporia State University.
Joyce met her husband, Jean Lee Brandt, at Emporia State University and they married in 1954.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jean Lee Brandt and her brother Jerry Griffith of Bentonville, AR. Survivors include Wayne and Val Brandt of Overland Park, KS; Joni Siebenlist of Greenfield, IN; Brenda Brandt and James Lane of Simpsonville, SC; and Warren and Dacia Brandt of Madison, KS. She is also survived by many grandchildren: Kristin and Chris Cooper; Sierra Siebenist and Spencer McCreery; Sawyer Lane, Jeanice Lane and Michael Lieberman; Tristan and Michaela Brandt; Piper Brandt; Paul Recinos and Stephanie Thompson; several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice of Emporia.
