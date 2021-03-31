Aided by a strong north wind, WolfDog pitchers Carson Hein and Konner Keifer each tossed a four-inning perfect game as Lebo-Waverly run-ruled Erie 20-0 and 17-0 in a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.
Hein got the start in game one and threw four perfect innings with nine strikeouts. At the plate he went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.
Kyle Reese, Jonas Konrade and Isaac Durst also had multi-hit games for the WolfDogs, who collected a total of 11 hits and 14 walks while striking out just three times.
Kyle Reese and Corey Reese each had three RBIs and Konrade and Landon Grimmett had two apiece.
Lebo-Waverly led just 5-0 after three innings before scoring 15 in the fourth to end the game via run-rule.
Kiefer threw 11 strikeouts in his four innings of unblemished baseball during game two.
Meanwhile, the Lebo-Waverly offense put up 10 runs in the top of the first and cruised to victory in the final three innings. The WolfDogs needed just seven hits to score 17 runs as they coaxed 19 walks out of Erie pitchers.
Kyle Reese went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Jonas Konrade went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two walks and a run.
Corey Reese and Carson Heins also picked up two RBIs apiece.
The WolfDogs are now 2-2 on the year. They will return to the field for a doubleheader at Central Heights on Monday.
Lady WolfDogs take two from Erie
The Lebo-Waverly softball team swept its doubleheader with Erie on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Wolfdogs scored seven runs in the fourth inning and capitalized on six Erie errors to win game one of their doubleheader 18-6 in just five innings. Brooklyn Jones went 4-for-4 and Abby Peek went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs.
Bonnie Romig earned the complete-game win, striking out two while allowing six runs on five hits.
In game two, Lebo-Waverly outpaced Erie 20-9 in five innings. Abby Peek followed up her game one performance with five more RBIs, four of which came on an inside-the-park grand slam in the third inning. Brooklyn Jones also homered for the Lady Bulldogs.
Continuing from the first game, Bonnie Romig got the start in the circle and allowed three runs on two hits with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of work. Macy Fairchild came on in relief and finished the game with four strikeouts while allowing six runs on six hits.
“I thought we drove the ball really well tonight and I am really proud of how the entire team hit,” said Lebo-Waverly head coach Josh Oswald. “Abby Peek has really been seeing the ball well and Brooklyn Jones is having some big hits. Our pitching has been very good, and Bonnie and Macy are throwing a lot of strikes. We are enjoying this win and getting back to work tomorrow.”
The Lady Wolfdogs are now 3-1 on the season and will play at Central Heights on Monday.
