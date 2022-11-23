Roudine Ames Thomsen passed away November 21, 2022 at Newman Regional Health.
She was born November 9, 1929, in rural Madison, Kansas. The daughter of Roud and Eva (Hemphill) Ames. Roudine attended Madison High School and graduated in 1946 at the age of 16. She attended summer school at Emporia State Teacher College for 8 weeks and began teaching school at Summit rural school where she had attended her grade school years. Her grandparents and parents had also attended school there.
After teaching in rural school for four years she married Lee Roy Thomsen, whom she had met at a country dance, on May 7,1950, at the Methodist church in Hartford, Kansas.
She continued teaching for four more years, two at the No. 8 School and two at Lamont Elementary School.
They were parents of 4 children, Chris, who passed away June 3,2007, Gary (Donna) of Lamont, Darrell (Patty) of Lamont and Lisa (Eric) Brinkman of Olpe, Kansas.
They lived in the Lamont neighborhood during their married life. Lee Roy passed away September 4, 2009, and she continued living on the family farm south of Lamont.
Roudine was a member and active in the Madison United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Chapter Dy, P.E.O., Civic Culture Club, Circle #3 of the Methodist Church, and a former member of the Lamont Home Demonstration Unit. She was the clerk in-charge at the Lamont Post office for over 40 years. She did the accounting for the family business, Thomsen Oil Company. She loved to cook, read, write letters, travel and be with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Roy, of 59 years; and her son, Chris.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Donna), Darrell (Patty), Lisa (Eric) Brinkman; eight grandchildren, Scott (Jamie) Thomsen, Jeremy (Callie) Thomsen, Mark (Autumn) Brinkman, Erica Brinkman-Smith, Aaron (Jenna) Brinkman, Ryan Thomsen, Jeff Thomsen, Morgan Thomsen; eight great grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Aubrey, Jenna, Bexley, Bowen, Summer and Ty; one sister, Linda (Dan) Hall of Bonner Springs, KS and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Madison United Methodist Church. Burial will follow services at Lena Valley Cemetery north of Lamont. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison United Methodist Church or the Madison Educational Fund and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
