The Kansas Supreme Court is set to hear the appeal of an Emporia woman who was convicted by a jury on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, and interference with a law enforcement officer in June 2021.
According to court records, Crista G. Hinostroza's appeal revolves around questions regarding the sufficiency of evidence and jury instructions in relation to the contraband charge.
Her conviction stems from a Dec. 2020 incident where a handgun was discovered in her possession as she was being admitted into the Lyon County Jail on an unrelated arrest warrant. Hinostroza argues that there was insufficient evidence to prove her intent to traffic contraband into the correctional facility, given the circumstances of her arrest and the discovery of the weapon.
Hinostroza contends that the jury instruction pertaining to trafficking contraband was flawed, as it did not require individualized notice that it was a crime to bring a weapon into the jail. The Court of Appeals previously reviewed the case and found no errors, ultimately affirming her conviction, which has led to the current appeal.
Hinostroza's defense argues that she did not voluntarily enter the jail, as she was arrested and taken there against her will. They question whether her actions related to the items found on her person can be considered voluntary.
It is also being questioned whether the Court of Appeals failed to consider the Fifth Amendment implications of its rule that a person in Hinostroza's situation can avoid prosecution for trafficking only by confessing to a separate crime. The argument revolves around whether this creates a coercive environment.
The defense is challenging the sufficiency of evidence to support a trafficking contraband conviction, citing a lack of individualized notice regarding what constitutes prohibited contraband.
It is also being argued that the Court of Appeals made an error by not finding clear error in the district court's failure to give a jury instruction requiring Hinostroza to receive individualized notice of what constituted contraband at the jail.
The case will be considered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Topeka.
