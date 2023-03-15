Georgene Sue Melton Mar 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Georgene Sue Melton, Emporia, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Newman Regional Health.She was 67. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. 