The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas discussed the effects of proposed utility rate increases by the city of Emporia during a regularly-scheduled meeting Friday morning.
Concerned members raised the question of what impact, if any, water usage fee hikes would have on local manufacturing plants and larger businesses. City Commissioner Rob Gilligan said it was important for RDA members to know the differences in Emporia’s water rates in comparison to other area municipalities.
“We always try to remind them our water system is different compared to a lot of others,” Gilligan said. “We do a declining-rate incentive for more use whereas most communities do an increasing rate for more usage. Their goal, of course, is to decrease water consumption and encourage conservation. On the other hand, ours is set up specifically to support industry knowing how much water they’re going to use. The rate becomes lower as you use more and more water.”
Some of the largest water consumers in recent years, according to Gilligan, were the cities various pet food manufacturers and other plants like Tyson. The RDA expects to receive a report outlining Emporia’s utilities in the coming weeks.
“We’re actually probably near the middle as far as utility rates are concerned,” RDA member Jim Shepherd said. “If you go to Johnson County, [rates] are a lot higher. They actually have a penalty for using too much water. If you go out to Western Kansas, some places don’t treat their water. They shoot it out of the ground, add chlorine and that’s it. It’s hard water. But if you’re comparing, we’re in the middle I would say.”
In other business, President Kent Heerman filled board members in on a new five-year job growth study from Site Selections and Strategic Planning Consultant Jay Gardner. Heerman reported Lyon County was one of the state leaders in adding new positions.
“In Kansas, we’ve seen a growth of 3.5 percent, and that seems to be a modest growth,” Heerman said. “If you dive deeper and look at all the various counties in the state, it says we have a workforce of about 15,020 and we gained about 1,012 jobs and a 7.2 percent growth in that five-year period. If we compare that just by number of jobs, not percentage, we’re sixth in the state of Kansas in job growth.”
Trailing mainly counties with much higher populations, such as Johnson and Sedgwick, Heerman said he was content with the reported figures.
“I thought it was an interesting snapshot in time,” Heerman said. “A lot of that growth was associated with Hostess re-staffing up and Simmons expanding. The economy has been picking up from about 2013 to 2018, so it’s a good trend.”
