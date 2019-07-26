Mark Devin Osmundson, 70, of Madison passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 near Alpine, Wyoming.
He was born January 24, 1949 in El Dorado, Kansas the son of Ralph and Maxine Waltman Osmundson. Mark attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1967.
Mark joined the United States Navy in 1969 and proudly served until receiving a honorable discharge on November 8, 1976. Following his military service, Mark worked at I.B.P. in Emporia before taking a custodial position at the Madison Elementary School. He had over 20 years of service when he retired in 2006. After retiring he went to work part time at Kansas Maid Inc. in Madison until the end of 2018.
He married Deborah Zeigler on August 6, 1970 in Jacksonville, Florida. They were the parents of three children, Shelly, LeAnn and Michael. They would later divorce. Mark married Janet Sue Hess on September 24, 1988 at the First Christian Church in Madison.
Mark shared his love for fishing, hunting and being surrounded by nature with every young person that he could. He took great pride in passing this on to the younger generations. He had served on numerous committees with the National Wild Turkey Federation and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. His other memberships included the Madison Masonic Lodge and the Madison American Legion #124 where he was currently serving as Post Commander. Mark served as a member of the Madison volunteer fire department for several years.
Mark will live on in the hearts of his wife, Janet of their home in Madison; a son, Michael Osmundson of Auburn, Washington; daughters, Shelly McDaris of Steinhatchee, Florida, LeAnn True of Andover, Kansas and Jessica Broyles of Olpe, Kansas; a sister, Connie Osmundson of Eureka, Kansas; grandchildren, Christina Osmundson, Mary Landes, Kelsi DeLong, Kellen True and Hayden True; four great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by a twin brother, Max Osmundson in infancy; his parents and a grandson, Kaleb Osmundson.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Madison. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the First Christian Church. Inurnment will be Sunday afternoon at the Upper Fall River Cemetery near Eureka. Memorial contributions may be made to the USD 252 Honor Flight and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.