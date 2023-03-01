An Emporia woman has been selected for the 2023 Women MAKE Award, which recognizes women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who exemplify leadership within their companies
Erika Hernandez works at Hills Pet Nutrition in Emporia. She has progressed through positions in operations, engineering and EHS, and she has led the site safety team as EHS manager.
According to a written release, Hernandez has been able to apply her skills learned through the Greenbelt certification process to deliver improvements to the overall safety, quality, and efficiency of plant processes in eat of her roles.
"Notably, Erika has led efforts including a heat stress project that added conditioned air to improve the environmental working conditions in key process areas; a capital project to upgrade kibble storage bins to improve product flow; and several initiatives to address material loss opportunities throughout the plant," the release said.
Hernandez "has consistently shown a passion for helping others through her dedication to training and mentoring, as well as by creating a safe work environment for those in her facility."
She has also helped integrate "countless new female engineers into the Emporia plant by providing perspective, guidance and support on how to manage teams and keep up with operational processes."
She connects quickly with others and builds trust through her transparency of her past experiences, holding space for each person to enable them to grow and be successful in their own roles.
Hernandez frequently volunteers her time to support efforts led by her church to provide food and nutrition to the underprivileged within her community. She also coaches youth sports through the Emporia Recreation Commission. Additionally, she has been a key organizer of the annual Emporia plant's Hispanic Heritage month celebration for the past three years, which highlights Hispanic culture to educate employees and promote diversity and inclusion through partnerships with community vendors, speakers and organizations like Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow.
The success of Hernandez's involvement in this event has led to it being implemented at other Hill’s facilities, spreading awareness and inclusion beyond her local community.
