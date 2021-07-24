Reid, Taylor Jenkins. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo." Atria Books, 2017. $28.00.
In an age of instant updates via Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and other social media, it seems as if we know every part of a celebrity’s life at all times. It is also confusing nowadays to identify the actual definition of a celebrity. I confess that I am still attempting to figure out the description of an “influencer.”
Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is simultaneously a reminder of glamorous old Hollywood and an indictment of social pressures and prejudices of that period. Evelyn Hugo, a movie legend from the 1950s to the 1970s, has reached the age of 79 with her appeal and mystery still fully intact. She is at last ready to dictate her memoirs, but her choice of biographer is a curiosity.
Monique Grant, a young journalist who is currently working for a lifestyle magazine, is notified by her slightly jealous supervisor that Evelyn wants her to write a story about an upcoming auction of Evelyn’s gowns. Monique accepts the offer, only to learn when visiting Evelyn for the first time that Evelyn is indeed ready to tell everything about her life and particularly about her seven husbands. There is one condition: The memoir can only be published after Evelyn passes away.
As Monique records and occasionally comments, Evelyn relates a classic rags to riches story in which she calmly seized opportunities to become a film star and also recognized when luck played a role. Each husband, starting with her first one who brought her to California as a teenager, contributed some part to the ultimate identity of “Evelyn Hugo”. One central figure, Harry Cameron as husband number five, had the greatest influence upon Evelyn professionally as her long-time movie producer and personally in their unconventional connection.
The other major inspiration for Evelyn’s brutally honest confessions is the actress Celia St. James, who loved Evelyn for decades. Their relationship could not be acknowledged publicly, and Evelyn is haunted by guilt for choosing often to place her own career and public image above their happiness.
There is a twist in the plot that the reader must learn for themselves, and that development illuminates much of Evelyn’s life decisions about Harry and Celia. Ultimately, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo will make you re-examine your perceptions about fame and its cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.