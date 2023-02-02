A man who was reported missing by Emporia Police last week has been found, an officer said Thursday.
“He has been located,” Capt. Lisa Hayes said of the hunt for Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22. She provided no other details.
Cervantes had been missing since Wednesday, January 25. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation posted an online alert about him several days later.
As of Thursday, the KBI website counted 319 adults and 215 juveniles as missing across Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.