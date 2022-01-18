Beginning today, Jan. 18, the Kansas Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of K-177 in Chase County to allow for beam installation on the new Santa Fe Railroad bridge.
The new Railroad bridge is located 3.4 miles south of Matfield Green, or six miles north of the KTA junction.
K-177 through traffic will be detoured via U.S. 50 and U.S. 77 from Strong City to Cassoday. The roadway is scheduled to be reopened by 7 p.m., weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.