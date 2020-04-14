Good morning! Today's weather will be pretty similar to Monday's with a chilly start and some clouds, but eventual highs in the low 50s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
LCECC: What's their why? -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_d266a048-7cf2-11ea-84d1-7f704613b212.html
Sacred Heart pantry now open every weekend -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_7435a4c4-7dc9-11ea-88ad-274b7d39c6fd.html
LCECC urges public to celebrate public safety telecommunicators week -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/covid19/article_ed2bf042-7cf5-11ea-9136-bb800db4aac9.html
Top national stories:
Officials want delay in nation’s head count due to virus -
https://apnews.com/3506048aca557d49b03c4d8d13dc9b0b
Far-right US politicians label lockdowns anti-constitutional -
https://apnews.com/61d9bbe247e03a90b8071d3529d35e31
Your uplifting story for today:
93-year-old woman’s plea for more beer gets answered by Coors -
https://www.wave3.com/2020/04/13/report-year-old-womans-plea-more-beer-gets-answered-by-coors/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.