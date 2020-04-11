While the recent decision by Kansas lawmakers to veto Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic was met with much criticism — and praise — across the country, local church leadership says the noise has done little to affect their existing plans for Easter Services.
“This hasn’t changed our plan at all,” said Tony Lantz, Head Pastor of Life Church in Emporia, which has been hosting its services online through several different websites during the past few weeks. “We want to do the right thing in this situation. In my perspective, this is bigger than having [Easter services]…So, I don’t have any hard feelings for Gov. Kelly on this. Jesus corrected all the political parties in his day, he didn’t settle on one. He was separate from all of that ...My take is that she was just trying to protect and preserve life. If she’s overstepping her boundaries legally, I have no idea, but I really feel her intentions were correct.”
At Emporia’s Victory Fellowship Church, Head Pastor Mike Stubbs and other church staff went over the executive orders in their entirety as they were released, ultimately finding them to be “quite reasonable.” Like Lantz, Stubbs will not be changing what has already worked for his congregation over the last couple Sundays, sticking to a new trend of pull-up, radio-based services.
“We really dissected the orders because we wanted to know exactly what was put into print,” Stubbs said. “There were so many wrong assumptions that were being promoted on social media and so forth, that you could start to tell a lot of people didn’t really know what the governor said. We’ve found that it hasn’t been a burden to follow these guidelines so far, which specifically, were to make sure 10 people shouldn’t be together in an enclosed space. I was just grateful churches were considered essential entities. I really believe that the emotional and spiritual well-being is really important for people at a time like this.
“Basically, we decided to let [the lawmakers] do their fighting and work those things … It’s just politics, really. That being said, I do believe it’s important for us to honor the authorities to the best of our ability. That’s what the Bible teaches us to do.”
For Elaine Whiteneck, Minister of Christian Education at Messiah Lutheran, the executive orders have actually served to somewhat broaden the church’s reach thanks to ongoing online sessions of Facebook and drive-in services at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Easter services will again be broadcast from the fairgrounds this Sunday, something that has already been a tradition for Messiah Lutheran in the past.
“Traditionally, we have three services on Easter, a sunrise service, a fairground’s service and a later service,” Whiteneck said. “So, it should work out beautifully for us on Sunday. The idea for having services at the fairgrounds during the pandemic in the first place was actually because one of our members thought about expanding that Easter tradition. We got the go-ahead from the health department and from emergency management, and have just been going right along since. So, I would say the changes haven’t really affected us too negatively.”
Although in good spirits themselves, church leaders also recognized the seriousness of the situation for many in the community, each offering words of encouragement and hope to dwell on moving forward.
“God is always going to be God, and that means that he is with us,” Whiteneck said. “He is with us regardless of our isolation and regardless of all the changes to our plans or changes to our day-to-day routines. He’s going to stay ever-loving and ever-present, so know that he is walking with us through this difficult time, too.”
“The thing that I would say to people is that ‘This too will pass,’” Stubbs said. “Jesus, the Son of God, loves you and the full message of this season is really about death, burial and resurrection. In people’s lives, there have been a lot of things that have been diminished and dampened over the last few weeks. Some people are experiencing anxiety and fear. But, in the spirit of resurrection, we know this is going to pass. Things are going to get better; we just need to keep our faith during this time.”
“Our attitude of hopefulness and faith really can’t depend on when something hard comes along and when things are smooth sailing,” Lantz added. “In the same way, scripture defines joy as something that doesn’t come from a particular circumstance, that would just be happiness. So, a constant feeling of joy and a sense of hopefulness is something that God gives us and can give anyone. We’ve tried to focus on the fact that this is just a season, meaning that it’s just going to be temporary. Everybody wants this to be over, myself included, but times like these are important to experience. These are times where you can say, ‘Hey, what’s my life really based on? Where am I in all of this, what can I do to help others and who do I think God really is?'”
Below is a list of online and drive-in options for Easter service at the preceding churches:
Life Church Emporia - Online Easter services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at lifechurchemporia.online.church and Services can also be accessed through the church’s Facebook and Youtube pages, @LifeChurchEmporia and www.youtube.com/channel/UCnSdwHqnB5KSP9KX0Mu5-yg.
Victory Fellowship Church - Drive-in Easter services will be hosted 10:00 a.m. Sunday in the church’s parking lot, located at 693 Road 190 in Emporia.
Messiah Lutheran Church - Easter service will begin at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 W US Highway 50 in front of the Anderson Building, and will be broadcast on both 96.1 The Wave and KVOE Radio. A Facebook Live service will also be held on the church’s Facebook page, Messiah Lutheran Church Emporia, at 11 a.m.
