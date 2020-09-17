Now 11 matches into the season, Emporia High School volleyball coach Ashley Nehls wonders if the Spartans fast start to the season this fall was such a good thing.
Her programs’ early wins over a trio of Topeka schools, Junction City and Wichita North handed the Spartans a much-needed boost of confidence and validated its hard work in preseason camp. But now, having lost five of their last six matches, Nehls’ Spartans are in a rut, searching for solutions to get their season back on track.
“Having a good start to the season, like we did, can almost be a bit of a hindrance,” Nehls said. “I think they thought, ‘Wow, we’ve got it all together. This is going to be easy.’ I think they’ve seen firsthand just how hard it is.”
Following losses this week to Manhattan, Seaman and Lawrence Free State, EHS is now 6-5 on the season. The Spartans 5-0 start earlier this month, highlighted by road sweeps over Topeka High School and Topeka-West, marked the program’s best since at least 2013 as Nehl’s talented bunch grinded to early victories.
But recent contests haven’t ended quite as well, with losses last weekend to Bishop Carroll and Trinity Academy. And as a Sept. 23 COVID-19 gating criteria update hovers over EHS, potentially threatening the fall season, the Spartans are working to return to form while hoping there will still be matches to play in a week’s time.
“That’s been in the back of their minds all season,” Nehls said. “But in order to get back to winning, we need to regain our confidence and play as a cohesive unit.”
While COVID-19 restrictions forced EHS into a condensed preseason, the Spartans returned to the court this fall ready to work and looking to prove their ability after a disappointing finish a year ago. “I think they felt a little unsettled (after last season) and they wanted to challenge themselves this fall,” Nehls said.
EHS got the ball rolling with a season-opening sweep against Topeka High School on Sept. 1 before back-to-back wins over Topeka-West and Junction City. As EHS mowed down opponents early on, the leadership of seniors Macey Adams and Emily Christenson was on display, and junior Grace Xu’s emergence as a force in the middle of the court pivotal for the Spartans. Their efforts were crucial on Sept. 8, when EHS pushed past defending state champions Hayden before sailing past Topeka High for a second time on the year to jump out to a 5-0 record, the best start under Nehls and the one of the strongest in program history.
Since the 5-0 start, the Spartans stumbled. Facing stiffer competition in programs such as Seaman and Bishop Carroll, EHS has seen the strengths boasted early on come undone; what Nehls calls the “pieces to our puzzle” are no longer quite coming together.
In the loss to Trinity Academy and Wednesday’s defeat to Lawrence Free State, the Spartans showed flashes in the service game and in running their offense at points, and defended well at others. But at the core of EHS’ struggles has been an inability to execute all of the components, from passing and blocking to serving and defending, together. As puzzle pieces haven’t fit quite as well, the Spartans have won just once over their past six matches, defeating Valley Center on Sept. 12.
“We can’t just settle with passing well or blocking well on a given night,” Nehls said. “It’s not enough if we really want to compete with some of these teams in our league. We need to be doing more things right than we’re doing wrong.”
On the sidelines and on the court, the errors have only compounded themselves as losses mounted, and Nehls is working to tear down those mental blocks, searching for the confident, forceful team she had at the beginning of the season.
“They’ve played timid and scared, afraid to make mistakes,” she said. “As a result, we’ve made more than normal.”
With the foundation of Adams, Christenson and Xu, alongside talented contributors such as Rebecca Snyder and Abbie Demler, there’s plenty of reason to believe the Spartans can and will return to form. Nehls is confident that the pieces will fall back into place in her squad’s upcoming matches.
But the rest of this fall season is not entirely in Nehls or the Spartans’ control. On Sept. 23, the enforcement of COVID-19 gating criteria, which was approved by the Emporia Board of Education on Aug. 26, will go into effect, leaving programs such as athletics in jeopardy. If the trend of COVID-19 cases remains at a certain threshold, the Spartans’ regular season which is scheduled to run through the end of October could be finished on the spot.
As the season has ebbed and flowed, that reality has loomed large, with players seemingly conscious of how fortunate they’ve been to be playing, and even more aware that their season could be taken at a moment’s notice.
For now, Nehls’ Spartans are focusing on what they can control as they seek to get back to their winning way. Practice is spent working on serves, blocks and the team’s system; the components of the game that are in EHS’ power. Gating criteria and an uncertain future hangs over their heads, but the focus for the time being is on the court and the goal of hitting stride once again in a season that could stretch over the next two months or that could be over just next week.
“I think that if we can get a win or two, we can pull it all back together pretty soon.” Nehls said.
