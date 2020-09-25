Doris L. Prior, 91, Neosho Rapids, Kansas, passed away at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor on Tuesday, September 21, 2020.
Doris Caldwell was born August 6, 1929, the daughter of Guy M. and Helen (Patterson) Caldwell. She married Floyd Leon Prior in 1949 in Newton, Kansas. He died November 29, 1999. Surviving family members include a son, Albert Prior, Marion, Kansas; brother, Darrell Caldwell, Temple, Texas; sister, Darlene Smokorowski, Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Cy Prior, Scott Prior, Alisa Madden, Chris Prior, and Bill Prior; great-grandchildren, Riley, Paislee, Kate, Macy, Dax, Ayla, Taen, Khyra, Alex, William, and Atreus. She was preceded in death by a son, Guy Prior.
She was a switch board operator for the Santa Fe Railroad, and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29 at 1:30 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich, Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia.
A memorial has been established for Hand In Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home; PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be sent online through the funeral home website;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.