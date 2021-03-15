Lyon County Public Health officially opened scheduling for anyone who qualifies for Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, Monday.
This includes people ages 65 and older, K-12 school employees and child care workers, food processing plant workers, those in congregate settings, home care givers, transportation workers, higher education employees, DMV and postal workers, grocery store and food service workers and those who work in retail.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
The scheduling expansion comes as public health officials reported five new positives and 15 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 24. Overall, 4,121 cases have been reported since March 2020 including 4,105 positives and 82 deaths. There are two deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Statewide, KDHE reported an increase of 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since March 12, pushing the statewide total to 298,218 since the outbreak started.
KDHE reported 11 new deaths, pushing the total since the start of the outbreak to 4,835.
The state also said it has vaccinated 567,801 people, 854,997 total doses of the vaccine have been administered and 19.5% of the population has been vaccinated with one dose.
To see more information, please visit our COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
