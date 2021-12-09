Donald E. Cannon of Emporia died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Morris County. He was 93.
Don was born on October 20, 1928 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Howard and Della Johns Cannon. He attended school through the third grade at Plumb Creek one room school house near Lang, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia High School and Emporia State Teachers College. Don married Bonnie Jean Horton on May 22, 1955 at the First Congregational Church in Emporia. Don and Bonnie loved going on cruises and trips. She died on March 30, 2019 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sisters, Imogene Arnett of Lincoln, Nebraska and Eileen Thornton of Hartford, Kansas; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Donna Taylor of Council Grove.
He is preceded in death by his wife; son, D. Todd Cannon; and a brother, Kenneth Cannon.
Don grew up in the family grocery business and managed one of the three Cannon’s Markets. He joined the U.S. Navy for four years, operating in the Atlantic fleet with the assignment to maintain a military presence in European and North American theatre. Operations included maneuvering from the Caribbean Sea to the Arctic Circle. Each spring the fleet would perform maneuvers out of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
After returning home Don went to work at Didde Glaser as a Personal Manager. He later opened Cannon’s Home providing Mobile and Modular homes and operated a mobile home park for ten years. When the Santa Fe Railroad vacated Emporia and Saint Mary’s Hospital closed many homes became available for sale at a discounted price with a perfect buying opportunity. After the homes were remodeled, the homes were either rented or sold. This became a full-time job until he retired in 2017.
Don was a member of the student faculty advisory committee to the President of KSTC, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Board of Directors for the Greenwood Cemetery and an Honorary member of the board for SOS.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery south of Emporia with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Memorial contributions to the American Legion can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
