Another of Emporia's signature events has undergone a name change.
Dynamic Discs recently announced that the Glass Blown Open is now the Dynamic Discs Open.
2021 DDO Tournament Director Doug Bjerkaas said the name change is something that has come up each year over the last five years, though each year the decision has always been to wait until the next year to make any big decisions. Year after year, the only name ever up for consideration has been Dynamic Discs Open.
"Many of these conversations centered around the fact that Dynamic Discs has by default been the title sponsor of the Glass Blown Open," he said. "If a major sponsor called and wanted the event to be called the 'Title Sponsor Open', we would have gladly obliged. Our final decision, though, was always based on the fact that GBO had become a 'brand' that seasoned disc golfers could automatically connect to Dynamic Discs."
The Glass Blown Open began in 2003 as an 88-person Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned B-Tier tournament. At that time, it was run by Eric McCabe and Gabe Werly. Five years later, Dynamic Discs took over running the tournament when it moved from B-Tier to A-Tier — bringing in more than 120 athletes to the area.
Twelve years later, the event is the largest in the world, drawing more than 1,600 players and even more spectators to Emporia in 2019. And, though the pandemic has slowed growth in a number of industries, Bjerkaas said disc golf companies have been incredible growth in 2020.
"Disc golf has exploded this year," he said. "We, along with almost every other disc golf company, have experienced unprecedented growth in 2020. The number of new people trying the sport has been monumental. Disc golf is one of the few sports that is almost COVID-19 proof if played safely. This is one of the main reasons for the growth."
Because of that growth, Bjerkaas said conversations about a name change for Emporia's tournament. More people learning about the sport, meant newer disc golfers not connecting "Glass Blown Open" — a name associated with the glass blown trophies awarded during the event — with disc golf.
And, it means the sport has become more mainstream.
"Our marketplace is no longer made up predominantly of niche stores and niche websites providing most of the disc golf equipment to disc golf enthusiasts," Bjerkaas continued. "It has become much more mainstream as Amazon and big box stores have picked up a majority of the sales of disc golf equipment, specifically to new players. The decision was made that we wanted the title of the largest disc golf event in the world to have a name that players, especially new players, could immediately connect to our sport."
Bjerkaas said the name change is just that — a name change.
"Emporians should feel no different during the 2021 Dynamic Discs Open than they have in Glass Blown Opens of the past," he said. "It will continue being the largest disc golf event of the year, it will attract the best disc golfers from both the US and abroad, and it will once again be an awesome way for us to show Emporia off to the whole disc golf world."
For more information on the 2021 DDO, visit https://dynamicdiscsopen.com.
