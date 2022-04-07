Construction on a new sanitary sewer line will disrupt traffic in parts of the city next week.
Beginning the week of April 11, the area of 18th Avenue/County Road 180 will be closed to through traffic between Americus Road and Road F5 while crews construct a sanitary sewer line across the roadway.
The work is anticipated to take one week to complete, weather permitting. Please follow the signed detour route and proceed with caution when within the work area.
If you should have any questions or concerns regarding this roadway closure, contact the City of Emporia Engineering Office at 620-343-4260 or by email at eng@emporia kansas.gov.
